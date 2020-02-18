NBA signs mobile game deal with Nifty Games

A new NBA themed game is heading to mobiles after the sport’s governing body and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) signed a deal with developers Nifty Games.

Due for release later this year, the as yet unnamed game will include “the NBA stars, teams, and venues that fans expect.”

“The NBA is one of the biggest sports leagues in the world, and Nifty Games is fired up to partner with the NBA and NBPA to deliver a new kind of mobile-first basketball to gamers worldwide,” said Jon Middleton, CEO of Nifty Games.

“Mobile is the most accessible gaming platform in the world, we’re focused on bringing NBA fans fast, authentic action with head-to-head mobile gaming that delivers NBA basketball and the teams and players fans love most.”

Matthew Holt, SVP of Global Partnerships at NBA, commented: “We’re always looking for new ways to engage our fans and bring them closer to the teams and superstars of the NBA.

“The developers at Nifty Games have a strong track record of building genre-defining games and NBA fans will love what the team is creating.”