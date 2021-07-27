NBCUI brings hayu to Xbox consoles in 22 territories

Reality-centric streaming service hayu is now available on Xbox consoles in 22 territories, including the UK and Ireland, following a deal between owners NBCUniversal International and Microsoft.

The service offers over 8,000 episodes of reality TV, with the “vast majority” of US titles available the same day as their US broadcast.

“This has been an incredible year for hayu with 2021 marking our fifth year of operation in the UK, Ireland and Australia along with launches in new territories and extended distribution globally through partnerships with affiliates and device manufacturers,” said Hendrik McDermott, Managing Director, hayu.

“This exciting partnership with Xbox – hayu’s first console partner – extends our distribution to more devices and makes the service even more accessible.

“Through Xbox’s industry-leading range of consoles and the Microsoft Store on Xbox, reality fans can enjoy a seamless and convenient viewing experience of the best reality TV – all through one entertainment hub.”