Ncuti Gatwa’s new Doctor Who series to debut on iPlayer 

Credit: James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

The BBC has revealed that the first two episodes of Doctor Who will debut on iPlayer at midnight on Saturday May 11th before being shown on BBC One later that day.

Outside the UK the series will stream exclusively on Disney+ from 7pm ET on May 10th, giving audiences a simultaneous global launch.

Remaining episodes of the series will also debut in the UK on iPlayer at 00:00 on Saturdays ahead of their BBC One transmission.

The new season sees Ncuti Gatwa return as the Fifteenth Doctor, alongside Millie Gibson as companion Ruby Sunday who debuted in the show’s Christmas Day special, The Church on Ruby Road.

Fans can look forward to stories taking them and the Tardis crew to the Regency era in England, outer space worlds and the sixties.

And they can look forward to the retrun of Michelle Greenidge as Carla Sunday, Angela Wynter as Cherry Sunday and Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood plus an array of special guest stars including Jinkx Monsoon, Aneurin Barnard, Yasmin Finney, Jonathan Groff, Bonnie Langford, Jemma Redgrave, and Indira Varma.

Showrunner Russell T Davies said: “At last, it’s my great delight to unleash a whole new season of the Doctor and Ruby’s adventures together. Monsters! Chases! Villains! Mysteries! And a terrifying secret that’s been spanning time and space for decades. Don’t miss a second!”