Need for Speed Unbound now available

Need for Speed Unbound, the latest instalment in the franchise from EA and Criterion Games, is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Featuring an all-new, unique visual style, the game blends elements of street art with the most realistic looking cars in the franchise’s history in smooth 4K resolution at 60 FPS for the first time in the series.

The single player campaign takes players in an immersive narrative as they race, collect, upgrade and customize the world’s hottest performance cars on their way to the top of the scene.

“With self-expression at the heart of Need for Speed Unbound, we’re pulling out all of the stops,” said Kieran Crimmins, Creative Director at Criterion Games.

“From unique car builds and customization options, to high-end fashion collaborations, to a soundtrack packed with global artists – we’re giving our racers a chance to see themselves represented on the streets of Lakeshore as they race against others in this new visually-enhanced and stylistic universe.”