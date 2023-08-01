Neighbours fans will be able to return to Ramsay Street on September 18th when the soap’s latest chapter debuts on Freevee, the Amazon owned, subscription-free streaming service.

The series about the lives, loves, and challenges of the residents on Ramsay Street in Erinsborough, Australia, a fictional suburb of Melbourne come to an end last year following UK broadcaster Channel 5’s decision to drop out as a production partner.

Fans were treated to a star-studded finale which saw Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce, Jason Donovan and Margot Robbie all return for a bittersweet goodbye to the series which launched their careers.

However, in November, to the delight and surprise of an eager and vocal fanbase, Amazon announced it was reviving the series in partnership with its Australian home, Network 10, and producers Freemantle.

The new episodes star Alan Fletcher, Annie Jones, Candice Leask, Emerald Chan, Georgie Stone, Jackie Woodburne, Lloyd Will, Lucinda Armstrong Hall, Lucinda Cowden, Marley Williams, Naomi Rukavina, Rebekah Elmaloglou, Riley Bryant, Ryan Moloney, Sara West, Shiv Palekar, Stefan Dennis, Tim Kano, and Xavier Molyneux as series regulars.

April Rose Pengilly, Guy Pearce, Ian Smith, Jodi Gordon, Melissa Bell, and Mischa Barton will feature as guest stars.

New episodes will be released daily, Monday-Thursday, on Amazon Freevee in the UK and the US.

As previously announced, the series will also stream on Prime Video in Canada, Ireland, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. Network 10 will retain first-run rights in Australia.

Jason Herbison, Neighbours’ Executive Producer, said: “All the cast and crew are incredibly excited that Ramsay Street will officially welcome viewers again to the neighbourhood on 18 September in the UK and Australia, and also be introduced to brand new audiences in the US and Canada when the new chapter of Neighbours is unveiled.”