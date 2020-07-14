Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman is now available from Audible

An all-star cast recording of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman is now available from Amazon’s audiobook service, Audible.

Existing members can use their monthly book credit to get the title which normally costs £32, while new members can get their copy for free when they sign up to a 30 day trial.

Torn from his realm, The Sandman – Morpheus, the immortal king of dreams, stories and the imagination – was imprisoned on earth for decades. On escaping he must restore his power, descend into hell to face Lucifer, chase rogue nightmares, visit a serial killer convention and cross paths with characters from DC comic books, ancient myths, and real-world history.

Cast members include Riz Ahmed, Kat Dennings, Taron Egerton, Neil Gaiman, James McAvoy, Samantha Morton, Bebe Neuwirth, Andy Serkis, and Michael Sheen.

Adapted and directed by multi-award-winner (and frequent Gaiman collaborator) Dirk Maggs, this first instalment of a multi-part original audio series.

