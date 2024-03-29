NetEase and Marvel announce new PC game Marvel Rivals

A new Marvel themed cooperative team shooter is heading to PC, with development being overseen by a NetEase team composed of global talent who previously worked on franchises such as Call of Duty and Battlefield.

Marvel Rivals is based around a new storyline in which a merciless clash between the tyrannical dictator Doctor Doom and his future counterpart from the year 2099 has forced countless universes to collide in the Timestream Entanglement, creating new worlds and crises still unknown.

Now, Super Heroes and Super Villains from across the multiverse must fight together and against one another as disparate groups seek to defeat both Dooms before one achieves domination of these realities.

Confirmed playable characters include Black Panther, Spider-Man, Magneto, and Magik.

Ethan Wang, NetEase Senior Vice President, said: “NetEase Games is excited to collaborate with Marvel Games to deliver a thrilling, fast-paced cooperative gameplay experience featuring all of your favorite Super Heroes

“This partnership with Marvel Games continues our commitment to build world-class development teams and reach global audiences with cutting edge experiences.”

Jay Ong, EVP and Head of Marvel Games, said: “Marvel Rivals is one of our most ambitious game development projects.

“Since the conceptualization of the game and throughout our collaboration, our Marvel team has poured our hearts and souls into this project, and we are thrilled to work with the incredible team at NetEase Games to help deliver the ultimate Super Hero Team-Based PVP Shooter.”