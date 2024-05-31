NetEase and Marvel confirm console release for Marvel Rivals

NetEase Games and Marvel Games have revealed that Marvel Rivals, their upcoming new Super Hero Team-Based PVP Shooter, will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in addition to the previously announced PC release.

The game is based around a new storyline in which a merciless clash between the tyrannical dictator Doctor Doom and his future counterpart from the year 2099 has forced countless universes to collide in the Timestream Entanglement, creating new worlds and crises still unknown.

Now, heroes and foes from across the multiverse must fight together and against one another as disparate groups seek to defeat both Dooms before one achieves domination of these realities.

It’s also been revealed that Marvel favourites Venom and Adam Warlock will be joining the all-star roster of 19 playable heroes which also includes the previously confirmed Black Panther, Spider-Man, Magneto, and Magik.

The first closed beta is scheduled for late July for all platforms including PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. This large-scale test will invite players in North America, Europe along with other regions with more details coming closer to the test.

In addition, PlayStation beta testers will also get exclusive access to the “Scarlet Spider” cosmetic outfit when the game is officially launched.