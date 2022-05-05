NetEase Games opens first US-based studio

NetEase has opened its first U.S. studio, Jackalope Games, which will be headed by industry veteran Jack Emmert, whose credits include City of Heroes, Neverwinter, Star Trek Online, and DC Universe Online and based in Austin, Texas.

The studio will be focussed on creating new PC and console titkes as a first party studio of NetEase Games.

Jackalope Games is NetEase Games’ first first-party studio in the U.S., but it will operate independently and maintain creative autonomy in its game development and publishing. The first project produced by Jackalope Games is being fully funded by NetEase Games.

“NetEase Games is the best possible place for me and my team to thrive,” said Emmert. “We share the same passion– to create engaging online universes for gamers worldwide. NetEase Games is providing the support and resources needed to build a great studio and great games.”