NetEase’s Jackalyptic Games is working on a new Warhammer title 

NetEase Games has unveiled Jackalyptic Games as the new brand for its previously named Jackalope Games studio and revealed that it’s working on a new game based on a Warhammer IP.

The game, which is in early development, has been created in close partnership with Games Workshop. Jackalyptic says it will work closely with Games Workshop to engage their respective communities to gain insights and feedback on the game.

“As someone who has molded my career developing expansive MMO stories, I’m proud to unveil that our first game in development at Jackalyptic Games will focus on the rich universes of Warhammer,” said Jack Emmert, CEO at Jackalyptic Games.

“Bringing the deep lore of this IP to our game is a massive undertaking, and we are thrilled to work alongside Games Workshop to bring this vision to life.”