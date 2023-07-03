NetEase’s Vikingard confirms third and final crossover with MGM’s Vikings

NetEase Games has announced that Vikingard will be hosting its third crossover event with hit MGM show Vikings, bringing new and returning heroes into the game, alongside special events and exclusive rewards.

Vikingard is a casual simulation RPG for Android and iOS devices in which the player acts as the ruler of the Fharun tribe of Vikings as they depart for distant shores in search of glory and loot.

Following the success of the previous two collaborations, Vikings and Vikingard will present the final chapter of their epic storyline this month.

Players will witness Ragnar’s blood debt being paid, as a king greater than all kings is acclaimed among the Norse warriors so that all Vikings can unite against their common enemies.

This event will involve a war spread across four pitched battles, with the victor of each conflict moving onto more challenging, higher-level battles, where the last champion is declared the King of Kattegat.

Players can earn daily rewards by logging into the game, and those who participate in the event can win exclusive in-game rewards.