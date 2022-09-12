Netflix and Ubisoft are working on new a new Assassin’s Creed mobile game

Three mobile titles based on some of Ubisoft’s biggest franchises are coming to Netflix’s gaming service.

The firms have announced plans to make new titles set in the Assassin’s Creed, Valiant Hearts, and Mighty Quest universes which will be available exclusively on mobile to Netflix members around the world.

“We’re thrilled to work with Ubisoft, whose track record creating memorable worlds for fans is unmatched,” said Mike Verdu, Vice President of Games, Netflix.

“This partnership will provide our members with exclusive access to some of the most exciting game franchises as we continue to build a catalog of great mobile games for our members around the world.”

Jean-Michel Detoc, Chief Mobile Officer at Ubisoft, said: “As we continue to create great experiences on all platforms, we’re glad to be partnering with such an innovative and creative partner as Netflix.

“I believe that this partnership will be a great opportunity for Netflix members to further explore our worlds and universes on mobile.”