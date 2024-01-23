Netflix and WWE strike exclusive multi-year streaming deal

Raw, WWE’s flagship weekly programme, is moving to Netflix in a move which shifts it from linear television for the first time since the show launched 31 years ago.

A deal between the streamer and WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, will see Netflix the exclusive new home of Raw in the UK, US, Canada, from January 2025 with additional countries and regions to be added over time.

The deal will also see Netflix also become the home for all WWE shows and specials outside the US as available, inclusive of Raw and WWE’s other weekly shows – SmackDown and NXT – as well as the company’s Premium Live Events, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble.

WWE’s award-winning documentaries, original series and forthcoming projects will also be available on Netflix internationally beginning in 2025.

“This deal is transformative,” said Mark Shapiro, TKO President and COO. “It marries the can’t-miss WWE product with Netflix’s extraordinary global reach and locks in significant and predictable economics for many years.

“Our partnership fundamentally alters and strengthens the media landscape, dramatically expands the reach of WWE, and brings weekly live appointment viewing to Netflix.”

Bela Bajaria, Netflix Chief Content Officer, added: “We are excited to have WWE Raw, with its huge and passionate multigenerational fan base, on Netflix. By combining our reach, recommendations, and fandom with WWE, we’ll be able to deliver more joy and value for their audiences and our members.

“Raw is the best of sports entertainment, blending great characters and storytelling with live action 52 weeks a year and we’re thrilled to be in this long-term partnership with WWE.”