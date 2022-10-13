Netflix confirms price and launch date for new ad supported plan

Netflix’s previously announced advert supported plan will launch on November 3rd priced at £4.99 per month.

Plans for the new Basic with Adverts plan were announced earlier this year in the wake of falling subscriber numbers which followed a series of price hikes, the end of several hit series and the early cancellation of several others, plus increased competition.

Also available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain and the US, the new tier will offer streaming quality of 720p HD and viewers will see an average of 4 to 5 minutes of adverts per hour.

The streaming service cautions that “a limited number of films and TV series” won’t be available due to licensing restrictions.”

The existing £6.99 per month Basic plan will also see streaming quality boosted from the existing 480p to 720p from November 3rd.