Netflix expands languages on smart TVs

Netflix is expanding the number of dubbed and subtitle languages available to users of its smart TV app.

Users of the streaming service’s mobile app have, until today, had a greater choice of languages for many titles but the big screen experience is now being updated to match.

The change means that subscribers will now have access to the full list of available languages for any title when watching on a TV.

In a blog post, Netflix said: “Nearly a third of all viewing on Netflix is for non-English stories — subtitles and dubbing are more important than ever”.