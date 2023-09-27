Paramount+ UK now available on Hisense Vidaa Smart TVs

Streaming app Paramount+ is now available in the UK on all 2021, 2022 and current 2023 Hisense smart TVs running the Vidaa operating system.

The app is the home to a raft of exclusive series, including Quantum Leap, Lioness, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Wolf Pack, thriller No Escape, the Kiefer Sutherland and Charles Dance conspiracy drama Rabbit Hole, and the entire Yellowstone franchise.

Subscribers to the £6.99 per month service also get access to Paramount’s movies within months of their cinema debut, with notable additions during the past year including Top Gun: Maverick, Scream 5 – soon to be followed by its sequel – plus Smile and The Lost City.

Originally created by Hisense, Vidaa runs on smart TVs made by a growing number of global and regional brands.

Arun Bhatoye, Head of Marketing at Hisense UK, said: “We’re excited to see the launch of Paramount+ across multiple ranges of TV models. Access to the streaming service will enable our customers to enjoy even more great entertainment at the touch of a button. We’re always committed to improving our offering and this is a highly anticipated addition.”

Beverley McGarvey, Executive Vice President, Chief Content Officer and Head of Paramount+, said: “Paramount+ is one of the fastest growing subscription services in the UK, and we are thrilled to be expanding its reach into more homes by partnering with VIDAA.

“The partnership provides an incredible opportunity to get Paramount+ popular content, characters, and franchises to an increasingly large audience. It is further testament of our commitment to investing in customer choice.”

Guy Edri, CEO of VIDAA International, commented: “We couldn’t be more excited to be onboarding Paramount+ for our audiences in the UK.

“VIDAA’s focus and mission continues to be that of serving our audiences with the most diverse and highest quality content available. We are proud to offer them Paramount+’s amazing line-up of originals, movies, and live sports that will satisfy their entertainment needs.”

The UK launch of Paramount+ on the platform follows its recent roll-out in Australia, Latin America and Canada and further expands the partnership between Vidaa and Paramount which also offers users its Pluto TV and My5 apps.

In addition to Paramount+, UK Vidaa users have access to a host of major apps including Apple TV+, Disney+, Prime Video, Netflix, Amazon Music, plus the entire Freeview Play suite of catch-up apps.

The Paramount+ app is also available on Smart TVs from LG and Samsung plus on streaming devices from Apple, Amazon and Roku.