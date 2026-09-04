Netflix hikes UK prices

Netflix has increased the cost of all three of its subscription plans, with the top tier Premium option now costing £20.99 per month – up from £18.99.

For those less bothered about watching in 4K, the streamer’s High Definition Standard tier rises from £12.99 to £13.99 while the Standard with Ads plan jumps by a third to £7.99 (previously £5.99).

The new prices apply to all existing, renewing, returning and new customers.

Netflix, which last raised its prices in February, is consistently the most expensive non-sports streaming service in the UK.