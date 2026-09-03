Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren confirmed for third season of Mobland

Paramount+ has renewed hit thriller Mobland for a third season and has confirmed that series stars Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Dame Helen Mirren will all be returning.

The news comes ahead of the second season’s debut on September 18th.

In the upcoming ten-episode season Conrad (Brosnan) and Maeve (Mirren) Harrigan are struggling to show a unified front as rivals threaten their fractured empire, while street-smart and formidable ‘fixer’ Harry Da Souza (Hardy) walks a dangerous tightrope when tensions within the family intensify.

As violence spills into every corner of their lives, loyalties snap, safety proves temporary, and the battle for power leaves no room for mercy.

Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Teddie Allen, Emmett J. Scanlan, Johnny Flynn, Ophelia Lovibond, Janet McTeer, and Toby Jones also star.