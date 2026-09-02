5 confirms its 2026 NFL coverage plans and presenter line-up

NFL fans will once again be able to enjoy two live and free games every Sunday throughout the regular season on 5 and 5Action.

Starting 13th September and continuing on each Sunday throughout the regular season, two live games will be broadcast, with the first kicking off at 6pm on 5Action, coverage from 5.30pm, and the second from 9pm on 5.

The later game will be the centrepiece of NFL On 5 in which hosts Dermot O’Leary, Sam Quek and Osi Umenyiora are joined by a line-up of celebrity guests and NFL stars as they seek to “bring viewers closer to the biggest match-ups in the NFL calendar”.

Dan Louw, Commissioning Editor, 5 said: “NFL is the greatest show on Earth and as a lifelong fan I’m thrilled that we’re going to continue growing the game in the UK, the sport’s second home.

“We’ve got the best presenting team in the business, a production team that is as creative and relentless as a Seahawks defensive scheme and one of the most exciting NFL seasons in recent history!”