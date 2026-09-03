Vodafone UK unveils new TV service

Vodafone is launching a new TV service bringing together Netflix and HBO Max with live television, gaming, and music, all delivered through a “small but powerful plug-in hub”.

Supporting 4K, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, the Android TV-powered hub also gives users access to Google Assistant, AI powered search and personalised recommendations to help them find content from across their apps and services.

Live channels are provided by Freely, the linear streaming service owned by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, and 5, while customers can install and subscribe to additional apps through the Google Play Store. Customers can also buy films through a Vodafone Box Office service.

Vodafone TV is available to Vodafone mobile and broadband customers.

Rob Winterschladen, Consumer Director at VodafoneThree said: “Vodafone TV is so much more than TV, it’s a family entertainment platform that brings together live TV, On Demand, streaming, gaming, music and all the apps on the Google Play Store.

“The entertainment experience is powered by our small yet mighty set top box with 4K, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

“We’ve made it simple to find and discover content through smart AI voice search and personalised recommendations linked to a user’s profile.

“And with our companion app, the experience is with you wherever you go. With brilliant content partnerships, including HBO Max, Netflix and Freely built-in – that’s how entertainment should be done.”