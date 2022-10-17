New BT TV and broadband ad campaign highlights inclusive Netflix perk

BT has kicked off a new ad campaign showcasing the fact that its TV and broadband bundles come with inclusive Netflix.

The ISP is currently running a promotional price of £6 per month for its entertainment plan which includes both Netflix’s Basic tier and Now, the Sky owned streaming service. As part of their package, customers receive a BT TV Pro set top box which can record the Now channels.

The advert, which features Netflix star Gillian Anderson, debuted last Friday on E4 and will also run on ITV, Channel 4 and in cinemas before screenings of Black Adam.

Pete Jeavons, Marketing Communications Director at BT and EE commented: “Now more than ever people are looking to move to broadband and TV bundles as they search for better value for money, which is why we are delighted to offer Netflix with our entertainment-based TV and broadband packages.

“As Gillian expertly shows in our latest campaign, with BT TV and broadband there is something for every viewer – whether a sci-fi, crime thriller or comedy fan. Our customers can be safe in the knowledge that they can access great content for even better prices”.