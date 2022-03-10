Netflix increases UK prices with top tier now costing £15.99 per month

Netflix has increased its UK prices, with the cost of the top tier package rising £2 to £15.99 per month. The streaming service is also putting up its basic and standard plans by £1 a month to £6.99 and £10.99 respectively.

The new prices come into effect immediately for new customers while existing members will be notified by email 30 days before they come into effect for them.

Netflix is the only major streaming service which tiers subscriptions based on picture quality, rivals Prime Video (£7.99pm), Disney+ (£7.99pm) and Apple TV+ (£4.99pm) currently all offer a single price and provide customers with the best possible picture quality supported by their equipment and broadband.

Each also offers customers the chance to save on their subscription via an annual plan which is cheaper than paying each month.

News of the price rise for UK customers comes just weeks after a price hike was introduced for US users.