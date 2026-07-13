Netflix’s José Mourinho documentary gets first trailer

The first teaser trailer has been released for Netflix’s upcoming documentary series celebrating and exploring the career of José Mourinho.

Set to launch on August 11th and filmed over two years, the three-part Mourinho features exclusive access to Mourinho himself, alongside candid interviews with some of football’s greatest names, including Sir Alex Ferguson, John Terry, Iker Casillas, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Didier Drogba, Marcelo, Samuel Eto’o, Javier Zanetti, Frank Lampard, and Petr Čech.

The series has been helped by Beckham producer and double Academy Award-winner John Battsek, and BAFTA and Emmy-nominated director Joe Pearlman (Robbie Williams; Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now).