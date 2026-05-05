Netflix’s Kylie Minogue docu series gets first trailer and launch date

Kylie. Kylie Minogue in Kylie. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

Netflix has confirmed that its documentary series celebrating the life and career of Kylie Minogue will debut May 20th.

Directed by Emmy and BAFTA Award-winner Michael Harte (Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie), Kylie features home movie footage, personal photographs and new interviews with Kylie herself to explore how she’s faced public scrutiny, personal loss and illness with grit and grace.

It also includes insights from friends, family and collaborators – including Dannii Minogue, Jason Donovan, Nick Cave and Pete Waterman.