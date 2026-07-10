Samsung Galaxy XR now available in the UK

Samsung’s virtual reality headset, the Galaxy XR, is now available in the UK.

Built on the Android XR platform and powered by the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 platform, the device combines immersive applications across productivity, entertainment and communication with “intuitive” voice, gesture and vision-based controls.

Hardware features include a 4K Micro-OLED and up to 2.5 hours of battery life.

The Samsung Galaxy XR is available to purchase now from £1,699 RRP, and for a limited time, customers can receive an Explorer Pack worth over £665, containing 12 months of Google AI Pro, YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, Calm Premium and Project Pulsar by Adobe, as well as NFL Pro Era and immersive experience Asteroid.