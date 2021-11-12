Netflix launches free mobile plan in Vietnam

Netflix has expanded its free mobile plan, which allows anyone with an Android handset to enjoy selected shows free of both subscription and adverts, to Vietnam.

The service, which is restricted to watching on mobiles, first debuted in Kenya earlier this year. Anyone wishing to watch on laptops, tablets or TVs are required to upgrade to one of the streaming service’s paid plans.

In a blog post, Netflix said: “We believe that great stories have the ability to uplift us, move us and bring us closer to each other. If you’ve never watched Netflix before, the Free Plan is a great way to experience these stories for yourselves.”