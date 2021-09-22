Netflix launches free plan in Kenya

Netflix has launched a new plan in Kenya which allows anyone with an Android handset to enjoy selected shows free of both subscription and adverts.

The plan is restricted to watching on the mobile, with anyone wishing to watch on a laptops or TVs required to upgrade to one of the streaming service’s paid plans.

The free plan will start rolling out in Kenya today over the next few weeks.

In a blog post, Netflix said: “We hope it’s a great match and that many of the people who try our free plan love Netflix so much that over time they upgrade to a full, paid subscription.”