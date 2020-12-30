Netflix Now Available on Amazon’s Echo Show

Owners of Amazon’s Echo Show smart screens can now watch Netflix on their devices and can use the Alexa voice assistant to search, browse, and stream the service’s library of films and TV shows.

“Customers tell us that they love the convenience of Alexa and being able to use voice to browse and control the content they watch on Echo Show and Fire TV” said Heather Zorn, Director, Alexa Entertainment.

“We are excited to add Netflix to our list of content providers on Echo Show and bring the convenience of Alexa to even more Netflix members.”