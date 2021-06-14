Netflix orders Spotify origins drama

Netflix has commissioned a six-part drama charting the creation of Spotify. Inspired by the book ‘Spotify Untold’ by Sven Carlsson and Jonas Leijonhufvud, the untitled series will be produced by Yellow Bird UK, a Banijay Group company, and will debut globally in 2022.

Synopsis:

At the height of piracy, established heavy-hitters were fighting against where the turbulent music industry was heading.

The series centres around the young Swedish tech entrepreneur, Daniel Ek and his key partners who revolutionized a whole industry by offering free and legal streamed music around the world.

It is a story about how hard convictions, unrelenting will, access and big dreams can help small players challenge the status quo by evolving the way we can all listen to music.