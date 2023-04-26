Netflix reveals all the new games coming to its mobile app in April

Netflix has revealed the latest games available in its mobile app, including a new quest game from Ubisoft. All titles are included with all membership plans and come without ads or in-app purchases.

Raji: An Ancient Epic from Nodding Head Games

You’re chosen by the gods to fight demons, climb ruins and face destiny to save the human race in this award-winning action-adventure.

Set in ancient India, players follow Raji who has been chosen to stand against the demonic invasion of the human realm. Her destiny? To rescue her younger brother and face the demon lord Mahabalasura.

Mighty Quest Rogue Palace from Ubisoft

Hunt for epic loot, battle big bosses, hack and slash through a mad maze, and prepare to die — a lot, come back stronger and save the great Kingdom of Opulencia. No pressure!

The King’s greed has led to The Void taking over the kingdom, and you’re the only one who can save it. Players face crazy foes (goblins and banshees, oh my!) and prepare for action in this approachable, attention-grabbing roguelite.

Vineyard Valley from Jam City

Nestled in the hills of Vineyard Valley is a rustic resort called the Tangled Vines — it’s definitely seen better days.

Players get to restore the rundown vineyard to its former glory by completing quests, solving puzzles and unlocking past mysteries to design the romantic resort of their dreams. Get ready for barrels full of mystery, drama and romance along the way!