Netflix subscribers get new Rainbow Six and Pinball Masters games this month 

Netflix has revealed Ubisoft’s Rainbow: SMOL, a new title based on Tom Clancy’s popular Rainbow Six franchise, and Zen studio’s Pinball Masters as its latest game additions.

In addition to movies and films, the streaming service offer subscribers more than 90 games which can be played on mobile devices without ads or in-app purchases.

Rainbow: SMOL is a fast-paced shooter game in which new recruits to Rainbow must defuse bombs, free hostages, and crush enemies.

Pinball Masters allows players to flip their way through themed tables featuring characters like Godzilla and Kong as they try to climb the leaderboards.