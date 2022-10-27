Netflix releases trailer for Christian Bale’s The Pale Blue Eye

The Pale Blue Eye. Christian Bale as Augustus Landor in The Pale Blue Eye. Cr. Scott Garfield/Netflix © 2022

Netflix has released the teaser trailer for The Pale Blue Eye, its upcoming gothic horror movie starring Christian Bale, Harry Melling, Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall and Timothy Spall which lands on the streaming service on January 6th.

Written & Directed by Scott Cooper, the film is based on the book by Louis Bayard.

The cast also includes Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney, Hadley Robinson, Joey Brooks, Brennan Cook, Gideon Glick, Fred Hechinger, Matt Helm, Jack Irving, Steven Maier, and Charlie Tahan.

Synopsis:

West Point, 1830. In the early hours of a grey winter morning, a cadet is found dead. But after the body arrives at the morgue, tragedy becomes savagery when it’s discovered that the young man’s heart has been skilfully removed.

Fearing irreparable damage to the fledgling military academy, its leaders turn to a local detective, Augustus Landor (Bale), to solve the murder.

Stymied by the cadets’ code of silence, Landor enlists the help of one of their own to pursue the case, an eccentric cadet with a disdain for the rigours of the military and a penchant for poetry—a young man named Edgar Allan Poe (Melling).