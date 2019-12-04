Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics is getting a tie-in console and PC game

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, a new game based on the Netflix Original Series, is coming to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC & Mac.

Due for release next February and published by En Masse Entertainment, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics reimagines the world of The Dark Crystal as a tactical strategy game.

Drawing upon decades of developer experience, BonusXP aims to deliver a game with both tactical depth for genre veterans and accessibility for those less familiar with turn-based-tactics titles.

With over 15 unique characters and jobs to build a party with, players can experiment with hundreds of different unit combinations to form strategies that fit their playstyle.

As players explore the fantasy world of Thra, they will embark on an epic quest to unite the seven Gelfling clans against the evil Skeksis in a never-seen-before sidestory that runs parallel to the Netflix series.