Netflix’s The Night Agent renewed for second season

Netflix has renewed conspiracy thriller The Night Agent for a second 10-part season following a strong debut.

The series, which is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios, premiered on March 23rd and immediately entered Netflix’s Top 10 with 168.71million hours viewed.

Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, the show centres on a low level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings – until the night it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office.

Showrunner and Creator Shawn Ryan said: “The last week has been a whirlwind as we’ve finally been able to share The Night Agent with the world. To see the tremendous reaction to the show has been a great joy and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix.

“We couldn’t be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on Season 2 to share the further adventures of Night Action with our newfound fans.”

Jinny Howe, Vice President of Drama Series at Netflix, added: “We’re proud to see The Night Agent deliver a breakout performance and become instantly embraced around the world.

“Shawn Ryan has created a spy thriller sensation that viewers cannot get enough of, with a stellar cast featuring Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan and Hong Chau, and we’re here to bring them more of the action and suspense they love.”

Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television, commented: “We are thrilled to see The Night Agent become an instant global sensation and can’t wait to continue telling this story with our remarkable cast, creative leader, Shawn Ryan and our wonderful partners at Netflix.”