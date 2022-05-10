Netgem and Gaumont partner on new SVOD service dedicated to classic French movies

Netgem Group has been enlisted by legendary movie studio Gaumont to power a subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service dedicated to the French black and white cinematic tradition, called Gaumont Classique.

The service harnesses Netgem’s ‘Content-as-a-Service’ platform to manage the entire operation, including the encoding of video content, cataloguing and editorialisation of titles, subscriber management and the deployment of mobile apps.

Mathias Hautefort, CEO of Netgem Group said: “Having the privilege of working with the world’s oldest film company to give access to its greatest film productions available to the public is an important recognition for Netgem’s “Content-as-a-Service” solution and a validation of the potential for our Platform to enable sophisticated SVOD services for Media companies.

“We are confident that viewers will enjoy Gaumont Classique and thank the Gaumont Classique team for their trust.”

Jérôme Soulet, Library Director of Gaumont added: “It was essential for Gaumont Classique to rely on a solid French partner, with a proven expertise, a key player in content technology, and willing to enable us to quickly launch a very advanced Video subscription service.”