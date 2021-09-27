Netgem announces new TVOD service, Premiere Max

Netgem is launching a new video on demand service in France next month in partnership with Premiere Media, publisher of the country’s most popular cinema magazine.

Named Premiere Max, the service will include a “wide selection of movies across all genres” and will be managed end-to-end and editorialised on Netgem’s ‘Content as a Service’ platform.

Over 15,000 titles will be available to rent or purchase “over the top” without the need for a subscription across a wide range of devices at home and on-the-go.

Premiere Max is designed to stand out with rich editorial content and a unique partnership mechanism with physical cinemas, allowing viewers to support their local cinema with the Premier Max service giving them back a proportion of the transaction fee.

This is the latest of a series of streaming services launching this year, starting with MyVideofutur, offering TV, SVoD, TVoD and Fibre Broadband in France to Viva.

The new movie TVoD service from Netgem launched this summer, and earlier this year, France Channel, the first SVoD service for French original programming, successfully launched in the US market.

Mathias Hautefort, Netgem Group CEO, commented: “We’re very proud to partner with Premiere, a legend in cinema magazines.

“This latest launch confirms the growing appetite of content right owners to rely on a managed VOD platform to bring to market high engagement services and achieve better, quicker monetisation”.