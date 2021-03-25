Netgem brings mesh WiFi to UK partner ISPs

Netgem is now offering its WiFi mesh product via UK ISPs following last year’s successful roll-out in France.

Dubbed SuperStream, the new product sits alongside the firm’s TV service which allows partner ISPs to bring subscribers a multi-play offering combining Freeview, streamed channels and premium video on demand services.

The first UK ISP to offer SuperStream is InternetTY, a fast-growing FTTH player in the Liverpool, Manchester, North Lincolnshire and Staffordshire areas. Leading Irish provider Pure Telecom and award-winning UK ISP Origin Broadband are also confirmed to be offering the product shortly.

Ben Wragg, head of network transformation at InternetTY commented: “Our network is Gigabit+ speeds capable and customers’ expectations is that WiFi must be super strong in every room.

“These days even in relatively small properties WiFi coverage can be tricky – we wanted to complement our offering with a Mesh service that is simple to install and cost effective, whilst bringing us the back office tools we need to meet our customers high expectations.

“Netgem was in balance the perfect offer in the market for that.”

Sylvain Thevenot, Netgem’s Chief Commercial & Customer Officer, added: “Our experience deploying SuperStream in France across thousands of Fibre homes confirmed that our service has a true mass market appeal with more than half of customers adopting SuperStream Wifi Mesh with their Fibre Broadband & TV plans.

“In addition, building on 20 years+ of experience working with Operators, we have added the Wifi Mesh complete Quality-of-Service features to our existing Cloud based service tool for Customer operations, and we are very pleased to make our first deployments of SuperStream with Netgem TV in the UK & Ireland.”