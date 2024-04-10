Netgem expands FAST channel aggregation service to more countries

Netgem is expanding availability of its FAST channel aggregation service to 2 more countries following its success in the UK where it’s used by TalkTalk and other operators.

The ‘FAST Lane’ service is designed to deliver the best experience and maximum revenue for TV service operators and content owners.

Having been used to deploy 130 FAST channels in the UK, Ireland, and Gibraltar, Netgem is now expanding its availability to Switzerland, where it will support the launch of FAST channels by Netplus, with a further rollout to France in April.

Sylvain Thevenot, C3O at Netgem Group, said: “Netgem’s ‘FAST Lane’ is not just a service; it’s a strategic leap forward, combining choice, simplicity, quality, and flexibility to accelerate the FAST channels adoption for Telcos in Europe.

“Having run hundreds of high-quality channels at scale with multiple operators for over 4 years, we have built a complete off-the-shelf solution for Operators wanting to expand their content portfolio by working with one company trusted by Operators for 25+ years.”