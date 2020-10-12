Netgem is now offering ISPs WiFi mesh ‘as a Service’

Netgem is adding a WiFi mesh product to its offering for ISPs, allowing operators to offer the feature to customers with minimal upfront work and expenditure.

The firm already supports ISPs who want to offer a TV service and is making the new mesh service available following a launch on its own ultrafast ISP network in France.

End users receive two WiFi Mesh pods which can be set-up and managed via a mobile app, while the ISP’s customer service staff get access to cloud-based tools to support users.

The pods are compliant with the Easymesh standard, meaning customers have the freedom to add additional pods from other brands to their network.

Sylvain Thevenot, Chief Commercial & Customer Officer at Netgem Group, said: ​“With more than 25 years of experience working with Telecom Operators by providing innovative Multi-screen TV services, it appeared clear to us with the most demanding service in the home being Video Streaming, that Operators needed a simple and yet powerful solution to offer the best WiFi connectivity behind an Ultrafast Broadband connection.

“We have now enhanced our existing Device Management systems to include both TV and WiFi devices, allowing Fibre operators in particular to offer the best experience to their customers: cost-effective and standard-based Wifi Mesh pods, controlled by a simple Mobile App, and a powerful Management tool, we are offering ISPs the full Wifi Mesh solution – as a service.”