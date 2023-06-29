Netgem to bring cloud gaming to its TV boxes in tie-up with Gamestream

A host of console quality games will be available to Netgem TV users following a tie-up with cloud gaming specialists Gamestream.

Netgem powers TV services for a growing number of UK and international ISPs looking to provide users with additional value from their packages. In the UK its boxes are Freeview Play certified and combine live channels, catch-up apps such as iPlayer and ITV, and subscription content including Prime Video, Acorn TV and BT Sport.

Specialising in “high performance and low latency streaming,” Gamestream enables ISPs to bring users a library of over 100 games, including WRC7, Dirt 4 and Hot Wheels Unleashed, and Lego titles including Indiana Jones and Star Wars without the need for a separate console.

The partnership between the two firms will make Gamestream’s titles available on Netgem TV devices across Europe, the Middle East & Africa.

Ivan Lebeau, Co-founder and President of Gamestream, commented: “With Netgem, we are shaping the entertainment of tomorrow, today.

“Our unified offer meets real challenges for telecom operators – increasing revenue per subscriber thanks to innovative services, while capturing their attention by building their loyalty to the entire content ecosystem.”

Mathias Hautefort, CEO of the Netgem Group, said: “With this new proposition, precursing a more immersive television experience, we will contribute to making ‘TV watching’ a place of sharing again, and supporting entertainment for the whole family.

“We look forward to presenting this cross-content approach to our telecom operator customers, as well the very demanding media industry and we aim to deploy shortly in new territories”.