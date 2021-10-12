Netgem to power the next generation of TalkTalk TV

Netgem has been selected to power the next generation of TalkTalk’s TV service, the firm’s biggest contract yet with a UK fibre operator.

The Netgem TV platform combines Freeview channels with a mix of catch-up players plus subscription and ad-supported streaming apps and channels and is already used by fifteen UK fibre operators.

Mathias Hautefort, CEO of Netgem, said: “This new contract with TalkTalk Group demonstrates the relevance of Netgem’s unique positioning in the fast-growing connected entertainment market.

“Netgem, thanks to its fully operated NetgemTV platform already market-tested with several operators in Britain in particular, and its expertise for running agreements with the main TV channels and the rising number of OTT content providers, intends to continue to expand its Content-as-a-Service model with Tier 1 operators.”