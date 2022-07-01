Netgem TV adds nine new sports channels

Nine new channels spanning a range of sorts including golf, boxing and motorsports are now available on Netgem TV.

Available directly to consumers and through ISP partners seeking to add value to broadband packages, Netgem TV combines channels from Freeview with its own line-up of streamed channels plus catch-up apps and subscription services such as Prime Video and BritBox.

The new channels are: US Golf Association TV, Boxing TV, Jai Alai, Strongman Champions League, Origin Sports, RPM Motorsports, The Grappling Network, MotoAmerica TV and ACL Cornhole TV.

In addition, Netgem TV is adding Clubbing TV – the first international TV channel exclusively dedicated to dance music, DJs, festivals, lifestyle and club culture – to its line-up.