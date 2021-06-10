Netgem TV brings sports fans 15 new ad-supported channels

Just weeks after bringing BT Sport and Fuel TV to the platform, Netgem TV is adding more than 15 free sports channels to its line-up.

Netgem TV is available through ISP partners and brings together Freeview, premium on-demand apps such as Prime Video and Britbox, catch-up players including iPlayer and All4, streaming channels and ad-supported on-demand services such as Filmzie.

The new channels, which are operated by SportsTribal TV, will bring users action from a raft of sports including eSports, lacrosse, action and adventure sports, MMA, billiards, pool and snooker TV, live U.S collegial games, women’s football, Poker, Health and real-time fitness classes, electric motorsports, equestrian sports, skiing and snowboarding.

Frank Bowe, CEO and founder of SportsTribal TV, commented “I am very excited our sports partners’ free, ad-supported streaming TV channels will soon be available on Netgem TV.

“We look forward to onboarding many more sports bodies, rights owners and sports creators streaming TV channels to Netgem TV in the coming month for fans for free.”

Shan Eisenberg, Chief Commercial Officer at Netgem UK added: “Adding the best Free Ad Supported Streaming TV (FAST) players makes a lot of sense to boost the value of our TV packages and in turn the value of Fibre & TV bundles for our ISP partners in the UK and Ireland – that’s even more the case for Sports which as a category has suffered from the pandemic in the past year and sports fans are craving for a big comeback in stadiums as well as on TV.”

Community Fibre is offering a 100% full fibre broadband with download and upload speed of 150 Mbps and TV bundle, powered by Netgem TV, for £30/month for new customers joining on a 24-month contract until 08th of July 2021.

Peter Rampling, CCO of Community Fibre, said: “Only a few weeks after adding the premium add-on of BT Sport available with a monthly subscription at £25/month, we are delighted to reinforce the Community Fibre TV value proposition with high quality free sports channels.

“Combined with the power of 100% full fibre broadband, sports fans will really feel like they are in the middle of all the action this summer.”