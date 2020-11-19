Netgem TV now available via VX Fiber networks

Netgem’s TV platform has been selected by VX Fiber as one of the first entertainment and multi-streaming services providers on its Open Access platform.

The firm will make its 4K multi screen TV service available via a monthly subscription of £16.99 a month and £29 upfront, in return for which customers will get access over 130 live TV channels, plus access to a range of streaming apps including Prime Video, YouTube and Britbox.

Netgem Super WiFi is bundled in the offer including 2 Netgem WiFi pods to ensure consistent WiFi connectivity throughout the home.

Today’s deal makes Netgem services available to LilaConnect customers in Stoke-on-Trent and to Prime Fibre customers in London.

Sylvain Thevenot, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer (C3O) at Netgem, explained: “Despite a demand in broadband connections to support digital lifestyles, the consumer take-up rate for full-fibre to the premises in the UK currently stands at around 30%, according to INCA.

“However, entertainment and content services have proved invaluable in driving consumer engagement, they provide them with the tangible evidence they need to justify an upgrade to FTTP connectivity.

“Netgem is committed to becoming the TV and WiFi partner of choice for alternative networks (AltNets) providers helping them to drive FTTP take-up.

“With this in mind, we are delighted to have partnered with VX Fiber to be able to offer even more consumers access to exceptional high-quality 4k TV, multi-streaming services, as well as Super WiFi Mesh-as-as-a-Service products.”

Henrik Nilsson, Director of Partnerships at VX Fiber commented: “Access to ubiquitous full fibre networks offers innumerable economic and socio-economic benefits to any country, which is why we are committed to helping get Britain connected.

“If the past-eight months has shown us anything, it is just how essential access to stable and secure broadband connectivity has become. It has been a lifeline for UK families during the COVID-19 pandemic helping to keep them both connected for work and school, and entertained.

“The services we are able to offer to our customers, via our independent service providers, are essential to showing the value of FTTP. This is why we are proud to be partnering with Netgem, making exceptional 4K TV and multi-streaming services available on our Open Access Platform.”