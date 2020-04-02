Netgem.TV sees viewing and news consumption rise

Connected TV platform Netgem.TV says it’s seen a “considerable increase” in viewing since the UK and Irish lockdowns came into effect.

The platform, which combines free to air broadcast channels with access to catch-up and on-demand content from services such as Amazon Prime, Freeview Play and YouTube, says households have been watching an extra hour per day, with the greatest increase seen in news viewing.

According to its user stats, there’s been an increase of more than 100% in the average hours spent by viewers watching BBC News and Sky News over a 7-day period, compared to January.

The platform has launched a new curated service that brings together “the best content” from Freeview Play, YouTube, News channels, documentaries and special offers from Premium content partners to help keep families entertained, fit and educated while at home.

Sylvain Thevenot, Managing Director of Netgem TV, said: “It is during times like these that it becomes evident that entertainment platforms and services need to be offering a full package with a wide content selection that caters for the whole family.

“While it is necessary to stay informed, it is equally important to engage with appealing stories that help us escape the daily routine and keep the youngest entertained.

“Since its launch, Netgem TV has partnered with providers to offer a wide range of content for all and will continue to secure the best bundles at the most affordable prices.”