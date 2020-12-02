Network to release classic musical comedy Stars in Your Eyes

Classic British comedy musical romance Stars in Your Eyes, described as “a love letter to the last days of variety”, is coming to Blu-ray and DVD on December 14th.

Directed by Maurice Elvey from a script by Talbot (Carry On) Rothwell, Stars in Your Eyes hasn’t been seen publicly for over 50 years and is now available for the first time in a brand new High Definition restoration from original film elements in its original Camerascope theatrical aspect ratio.

Synopsis:

A group of feisty, talented young performers pool their resources and buy a dilapidated theatre to showcase their acts – but property developers also want the theatre and resort to dirty tricks to disrupt the first night’s performance.

With fabulous musical numbers, sparkling comedy routines and tear-jerking romance it showcases a terrific cast of stars of the day, and stars in the making: Pat Kirkwood, Dorothy Squires (in her only big screen appearance), Nat Jackley and Bonar Colleano feature alongside Carry On’s Joan Sims, Jimmy Clitheroe, Freddie Frinton and Vera Day.

This release also includes these special features from the Adelphi Films collection:

A Ray of Sunshine (1950, 54 mins)

The Nitwits on Parade (1949, 24 mins)

The Kilties are Coming (1952, 52 mins)

Original theatrical trailers for Stars in Your Eyes and A Ray of Sunshine

Image galleries for all four films

Special commemorative booklet

Stars in Your Eyes is available on Blu-ray and DVD exclusively from networkonair.com on December 14th.