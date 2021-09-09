SEENIT

Network to release The Dark Eyes of London and The Monster on Blu-ray this October

Network is giving British horror classics The Dark Eyes of London and The Monster their first ever UK Blu-ray releases on October 11th.

The Dark Eyes of London (1939)

The early British horror masterpiece and a worthy successor to his work on the Universal Monsters movies, screen icon Bela Lugosi takes centre stage as a demented scientist on a killing spree in The Dark Eyes of London.

This was the first British film to receive the ‘H’ censor rating for being ‘Horrific for Public Exhibition’. 

Adapted from a novel by Edgar Wallace, this landmark British film is featured here as a brand-new high definition remaster from original film elements in its original theatrical aspect ratio.

Special Features

  • Brand-new audio commentary with Kim Newman and Stephen Jones
  • Kim Newman and Stephen Jones discuss Lugosi’s work in the UK at the Edgar Wallace pub in London
  • US titles
  • US trailer
  • Image gallery
  • Limited edition booklet written by Adrian Smith
  • Limited edition O-card (Blu-ray exclusive)
  • edition poster postcards (Blu-ray exclusive)

The Monster (1975)

Joan Collins gives an unforgettable performance as a stripper cursed by a sinister dwarf to give birth to a demonic child in this classic 1970s horror directed by Hammer/Amicus veteran Peter Sasdy (Director, Countess Dracula, Taste the Blood of Dracula). 

Co-starring Eileen Atkins, Ralph Bates, Donald Pleasence and Caroline Munro, The Monster (aka I Don’t Want to be Born) is featured here as a brand-new high definition remaster from original film elements in its original theatrical aspect ratio.

Special Features

  • Brand-new audio commentary from the cult Second Features podcast team
  • Theatrical trailer
  • Alternative I Don’t Want to be Born titles
  • Image gallery
  • Limited edition booklet written by Adrian Smith

