Network to release The Dark Eyes of London and The Monster on Blu-ray this October

Network is giving British horror classics The Dark Eyes of London and The Monster their first ever UK Blu-ray releases on October 11th.

The Dark Eyes of London (1939)

The early British horror masterpiece and a worthy successor to his work on the Universal Monsters movies, screen icon Bela Lugosi takes centre stage as a demented scientist on a killing spree in The Dark Eyes of London.

This was the first British film to receive the ‘H’ censor rating for being ‘Horrific for Public Exhibition’.

Adapted from a novel by Edgar Wallace, this landmark British film is featured here as a brand-new high definition remaster from original film elements in its original theatrical aspect ratio.

Special Features

Brand-new audio commentary with Kim Newman and Stephen Jones

Kim Newman and Stephen Jones discuss Lugosi’s work in the UK at the Edgar Wallace pub in London

US titles

US trailer

Image gallery

Limited edition booklet written by Adrian Smith

Limited edition O-card (Blu-ray exclusive)

edition poster postcards (Blu-ray exclusive)

The Monster (1975)

Joan Collins gives an unforgettable performance as a stripper cursed by a sinister dwarf to give birth to a demonic child in this classic 1970s horror directed by Hammer/Amicus veteran Peter Sasdy (Director, Countess Dracula, Taste the Blood of Dracula).

Co-starring Eileen Atkins, Ralph Bates, Donald Pleasence and Caroline Munro, The Monster (aka I Don’t Want to be Born) is featured here as a brand-new high definition remaster from original film elements in its original theatrical aspect ratio.

Special Features

Brand-new audio commentary from the cult Second Features podcast team

Theatrical trailer

Alternative I Don’t Want to be Born titles

Image gallery

Limited edition booklet written by Adrian Smith

