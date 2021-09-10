Network to release The Singing Ringing Tree on Blu-ray

Network is giving surreal fairy-tale The Singing Ringing Tree its UK Blu-ray debut on October 18th.

The film features the world’s first communist princess, a bizarre fish and a malevolent dwarf that haunted the nightmares of generations.

To win the love of a beautiful but arrogant princess, a prince must find The Singing Ringing Tree. His quest leads him to a magical garden ruled by an evil dwarf, who allows the prince to take the tree on condition he wins the princess’ love before sunset. If he fails, the prince will be transformed into a bear!

Based on a story by The Brothers Grimm, fantasy masterpiece The Singing Ringing Tree was a sensation on its 1957 theatrical release in East Germany, which seared itself on the imaginations of a generation of UK youth after its BBC transmission in December 1964.

