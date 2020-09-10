Neve Campbell joins David Arquette and Courteney Cox in new Scream film

Neve Campbell is reprising her iconic role as Sidney Prescott in Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures’ forthcoming Scream revival.

Campbell joins follow “legacy” cast members David Arquette and Courteney Cox, who return as Dewey Riley and Gale Weathers, and franchise newcomers Jack Quaid (“The Boys”), Melissa Barrera (“In The Heights”) and Jenna Ortega (“You”).

The film is being directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the filmmaking group Radio Silence (“Ready or Not,” “V/H/S”) from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt (“Murder Mystery,” “Zodiac,” “The Amazing Spider-Man”) and Guy Busick (“Ready or Not,” “Castle Rock”).

The first four films in the franchise were directed by Wes Craven who passed away in 2015.

Series creator Kevin Williamson and the third member of the Radio Silence trio, Chad Villella, are executive producing with Project X Entertainment’s Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak serving as producers.

Radio Silence said: “We’re pinching ourselves! It’s hard to express how much the character Sidney Prescott shaped our love of movies and to have the chance to work with Neve is truly a dream come true.

“It just wouldn’t be a ‘Scream’ movie without Neve and we’re so excited and honored to join her in Woodsboro.”



Campbell said: “After spending time speaking with Radio Silence, they have shown such love, respect and admiration for Wes Craven and all that he’s created in the ‘Scream’ franchise.

“I am beyond excited to step back into the role of Sidney Prescott and return to Woodsboro.”

Spyglass and Paramount Pictures will release the film worldwide on January 14, 2022.