New 4K restoration of Santa Claus: The Movie is coming to cinema and Blu-ray

A new 4K restoration of Santa Claus: The Movie is coming to cinemas on November 24 and will also be available to own on 4K UHD Blu-ray from November 13th.

The Christmas classic’s cinema re-release is being organised by film distributors Park Circus while the 4K UHD Blu-Ray and digital release comes from Studiocanal.

The film stars David Huddleston, Dudley Moore, John Lithgow, Burgess Meredith and Judy Cornwell and tells the story of how a common woodcutter (Huddleston) becomes the legendary Father Christmas.

But the holiday season comes under threat when rebellious elf Patch (Moore) runs away to modern day New York where he find himself working for a villainous toy manufacturer (Lithgow). Could this be the end of Christmas or will the festive spirit prevail?

David Newman (Bonnie and Clyde, Superman) and Leslie Newman (Superman, Superman II) wrote the screenplay while Henry Mancini (Breakfast at Tiffany’s) oversaw the film’s soundtrack.